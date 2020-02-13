Shrimp Vol-Au-Vent
Published Thursday, February 13, 2020 8:21AM MST Last Updated Thursday, February 13, 2020 9:21AM MST
Ingredients:
1 box frozen patty shells/pastry
12 asparagus spears
Salt
Pepper
Oil
3 tablespoons butter
20—34/38 raw shrimp, tails removed
“Old Bay” Seasoning
1 cup flour
½ cup 18% cream
120gram crab meat fresh, frozen or canned
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Method:
Using your “delay start” setting on your oven, set it to turn on to 350F (or whatever the default temperature is for your oven’s delay start) a half hour before you arrive home.
Bake 4 patty shells according to directions on box.
Place asparagus on pan then oil and season. Once the shells are done baking, broil the asparagus for 3 minutes on the 3rd rack from the top of oven.
Melt butter in a sauté pan on medium high setting.
Season shrimp with Old Bay seasoning then dredge in flour. Sauté shrimp in the pan for 2 minutes. Add cream and crab and simmer for two more 2 minutes. Add lemon juice then taste and adjust seasoning to your liking. Set the burner to simmer/low.
Place the broiled asparagus on 2 plates. Place shells on plates, spoon in shrimp and crab filling evenly in shells and place pastry lid back on the shell.
