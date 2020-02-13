Ingredients:

1 box frozen patty shells/pastry

12 asparagus spears

Salt

Pepper

Oil

3 tablespoons butter

20—34/38 raw shrimp, tails removed

“Old Bay” Seasoning

1 cup flour

½ cup 18% cream

120gram crab meat fresh, frozen or canned

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Method:

Using your “delay start” setting on your oven, set it to turn on to 350F (or whatever the default temperature is for your oven’s delay start) a half hour before you arrive home.

Bake 4 patty shells according to directions on box.

Place asparagus on pan then oil and season. Once the shells are done baking, broil the asparagus for 3 minutes on the 3rd rack from the top of oven.

Melt butter in a sauté pan on medium high setting.

Season shrimp with Old Bay seasoning then dredge in flour. Sauté shrimp in the pan for 2 minutes. Add cream and crab and simmer for two more 2 minutes. Add lemon juice then taste and adjust seasoning to your liking. Set the burner to simmer/low.

Place the broiled asparagus on 2 plates. Place shells on plates, spoon in shrimp and crab filling evenly in shells and place pastry lid back on the shell.