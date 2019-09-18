The singer behind the 1960 hit song ‘The Twist’ is performing at the River Cree Casino on Thursday.

Chubby Checker was only 18 when ‘The Twist’ was released and he says it certainly turned his life around.

“I was graduating my high school class and ‘The Twist’ was being played on the radio, so I was very excited,” says Checker.

‘The twist’ won the title of ‘#1 Song of All Time’ in 2018 and will be keeping it for a long time to come.

“It’s nominated every 50 years, the next #1 nominated song will be here in 2068, so until that time ‘The Twist’ will be #1.”

Checker says his song altered the very landscape of dancing itself.

“The way we dance is almost when Edison put on the lightbulb, once the lightbulb went on it never went out. That style of dance never left the dance floor.”

He says part of his success comes from his work ethic, which was instilled in him very early in life.

“When I was six-years-old I was plowing behind a mule in the field, my dad made sure we didn’t sit down.”

Checker says it wasn’t until he was a little older that he appreciated those lessons.

“When I was 13 I was out making my own money and at 17 I went into show business. My dad was very proud of me, I really love my dad.”

He even had a bit of life advice, with a bit of a twist ending.

“You know at the end of the month, there’s one question you have to ask yourself. Are the bills paid? Yes they are. If you die that moment you can’t do better than that.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Graham Neil