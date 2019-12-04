Sinkhole reduces part of Wayne Gretzky Drive to one lane for a week
Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019 5:53PM MST
Part of Wayne Gretzky Drive northbound will be reduced to one lane as a result of a sinkhole. Dec. 4, 2019. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A sinkhole will reduce a portion of Wayne Gretzky Drive northbound to a single lane for a week.
The hole, located in the right side curb lane, is expected to keep the right lanes between 101 and 104 Avenue closed until Dec. 11.
Drivers are asked to detour using 98 Avenue to 84 Street, or to stay left to drive through the detour.