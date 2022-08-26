Smelly west Edmonton composter denied permission to stay open until Nov. court challenge

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House, in Washington, en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort, on Jan. 20, 2021. (Alex Brandon / AP)

ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation

A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

  • Police incident at Nanaimo BC Ferries terminal leads to lengthy sailing delays

    Travellers hoping to leave Vancouver Island on a BC Ferries vessel Friday ran into major delays. Traffic on the Patricia Bay Highway leading to the Swartz Bay ferry terminal was backed up for kilometres as people tried to board a ferry Friday afternoon. BC Ferries said traffic controllers and Sidney/North Saanich RCMP were at the highway to help manage the long lines.

    Cars are seen on the highway leading up to the Swartz Bay ferry terminal. Aug. 26, 2022. (CTV News)

  • B.C. cannabis stores close, lay off staff as job action prevents pot deliveries

    Some of British Columbia's cannabis stores say they're shutting their doors and laying off staff after a labour dispute in the public sector has stopped the province's pot distribution centre from shipping product since early last week. The privately owned stores, which must purchase their stock from the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), say they have run out of supply and have no other choice but to temporarily close and let go of their workers.