EDMONTON -- CTV News Edmonton has learned a snow plow operator who was working in southwest Edmonton was assaulted while on the job.

Brian Simpson, Branch Manager of Parks and Roads Services with the City of Edmonton sent a statement to CTV News about the encounter.

“We can confirm there was an incident between a member of the public and an operator. Incidents like this are unfortunate and are taken very seriously. The safety of our operators is always our top priority. The incident was reported to the employee’s supervisor as well as EPS.”

On Wednesday, Simpson told CTV News the operator was not injured.