EDMONTON -- Edmontonians are waking up under a blanket of fluffy snow this morning.

The flurries will taper off through the day and should be done by early to mid afternoon.

Areas to the east of Edmonton will continue to get snow through to this evening.

Temperatures hit a high of 5 degrees on Tuesday in Edmonton. But, we're now into a cooling trend.

We'll hold steady about a degree or two below zero through the day today.

IF skies clear overnight, we'll drop into the -10 to -15 range Thursday morning.

Temperatures will top out near -5 on Thu/Fri.

THEN...an even bigger drop in temperature for the weekend.

It WAS looking like the blob of arctic air would glance off us and push east.

But, the latest model output is suggesting the Edmonton area WILL get some -10'ish HIGHS.

The coldest days will likely be Sun/Mon and then a bit of a warm-up kicks in Tue or Wed.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Cloudy with flurries this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 0

Tonight - Increasing evening cloud. 60% chance of flurries overnight.

9pm: -5

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -5

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -5

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -7

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -11