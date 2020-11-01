EDMONTON -- The British Columbia-based soldier who was shot during a live-fire training exercise in Alberta and later died in hospital has been identified as Cpl. James Choi.

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) confirmed on Sunday the 29-year-old was the victim in Saturday’s incident at the base near Wainwright, Alta.

Choi was a member of the Royal Westminster Regiment, based in New Westminster, B.C.

He joined the armed forces in 2016 and became an infantry soldier.

His death remains under investigation.

According the CAF, Choi was with 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry for a fall continuation training exercise. The training focused on light infantry skills.

After being shot, Choi was flown to an Edmonton hospital, where he died early Saturday.

“He represented Canada with honour, dedicating himself to his profession. We grieve alongside his family, friends and comrades,” General Jonathan Vance, chief of defence staff, said in a statement.

“The loss of Cpl James Choi; a dedicated, hard-working and highly-respected soldier; is devastating.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow soldiers at this most difficult time. The entire Canadian Army family grieves with his loved ones and will support them in any way they need,” added Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre, commander of the Canadian Army.