EDMONTON -- There are 146 cases of COVID-19 linked to an outbreak at the South Terrace Continuing Care Centre in south Edmonton.

Revera, the company that runs the centre, confirmed Wednesday that 76 residents and 70 staff members have tested positive.

Ten people have died in the outbreak, which began on Oct. 22.

Alberta Health said Tuesday that 34 people have recovered.

AHS said it is working closely with the facility’s leadership to manage the outbreak, including augmenting staffing and supporting in the testing and care of residents.

Outbreak protocols are in place. Residents and staff are screened regularly, group activities and non-essential services have been cancelled and the facility is undertaking enhanced cleaning.

All residents are self-isolating in their rooms, including for their meals. Visitors are being restricted.

“We recognize how difficult these measures are for resident and their families and we appreciate their patience and understanding as we put these precautions in place for the safety of our residents,” Revera’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rhonda Collins said in a written release.

Alberta reported 713 new infections on Nov. 10,.

The province has the second highest number of active cases per capita in Canada.

Of Alberta’s 376 COVID-19 deaths, 182 have been in long term care centres.