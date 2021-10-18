Southeast Edmonton home scene of fire Monday morning

A blaze at 60 Street and 37A Avenue NW in the early morning of Oct. 18, 2021, damaged one home’s garage and rear side. A blaze at 60 Street and 37A Avenue NW in the early morning of Oct. 18, 2021, damaged one home’s garage and rear side.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why COVID-19 boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants

More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it's your turn, you'll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. And that has some experts wondering if the booster campaign is a bit of a missed opportunity to target delta and its likely descendants.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener