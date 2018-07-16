A specialized bike was stolen from a boy with mobility issues last week in St. Albert.

RCMP said the blue, three-wheeled Mobo bike was stolen between July 9 and 10. The bike has an orange-yellow flag attached to a pole on the back, two wheels on the back and one in the front.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this bike is asked to call St. Albert RCMP or Crime Stoppers.