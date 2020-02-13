EDMONTON -- Data the City of Edmonton will use to decide whether or not to lower speed limits on residential streets to 40 km/h will be released on Thursday.

The head of the traffic safety department will present the reports at City Hall at 2 p.m.

The proposal to reduce speed limits for residential and collector roads from 50 km/h to 40 km/h, and to drop speed limits in Edmonton's core to 30 km/h, has been debated since 2018.

City administration was asked to study the frequency of crashes, area land use, traffic volume, and other speed reductions (like playground zones) to decide which roads should be exempt from lower speed limits.

The data released Thursday will be discussed by the Community and Public Services Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 26.