EDMONTON -- It has been more than five years since a young superhero went on the adventure of a lifetime, and on Saturday night, The Adventures of Spider-Mable will officially be told in movie form.

A special screening of the film was held at Kingsway Mall’s parking lot for a select number of guests.

It tells the tale of how Mable lived out a personal dream to fight crime with her idol Spider-Man.

Mable, who was just six-years-old at the time, was fighting a battle of her own against leukemia.

Her crime-busting efforts, made possible by the Children's Wish Foundation, involved freeing then-Oilers' Captain Andrew Ference.

Spider-Mable became an international sensation, capturing the hearts of many, and the attention of moviemakers.

The documentary has been in the works since the big day Spider-Mable had in 2015.

The decision was made to have a drive-in premiere to allow for safe-distancing during the pandemic.