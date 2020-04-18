Spring runoff forces road closures in Sturgeon, Leduc counties
Published Saturday, April 18, 2020 6:29PM MDT
EDMONTON -- The counties north and south of Edmonton have closed some roads due to spring runoff.
The melting has caused flooding in Sturgeon and Leduc Counties.
Both counties have a list of closures on their websites.
Parkland and Strathcona Counties also have enacted spring road bans, restricting the weight of vehicles on some arteries.
Temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days.