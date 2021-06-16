Advertisement
St. Albert hold and secure ends with 2 in custody after carjacking: RCMP
Police are investigating a vandalism incident in Broadmoor Lake Park.
Share:
EDMONTON -- Two people are in custody after a carjacking in St. Albert which prompted the city's schools to enter a hold and secure Wednesday morning, RCMP said.
The hold and secure ended at 10:15 a.m. and two people are in custody, police said.
Classes have resumed, St. Albert Public and Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools tweeted.
"The investigation is still in it’s [sic] early stages and more information will be provided once more is known," RCMP said.
Earlier on Wednesday, St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron said two people were under arrest and one was on the loose after "multiple carjackings with firearm in the area."
St. Albert Public tweeted the RCMP had asked area schools to stay inside "due to a situation in the community."