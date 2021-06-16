EDMONTON -- Two people are in custody after a carjacking in St. Albert which prompted the city's schools to enter a hold and secure Wednesday morning, RCMP said.

The hold and secure ended at 10:15 a.m. and two people are in custody, police said.

Classes have resumed, St. Albert Public and Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools tweeted.

The hold & secure for our schools has been lifted. Classes and activities will carry on as normal for the rest of the day. — St. Albert Public (@StAlbertPublic) June 16, 2021

As of 10:15 a.m., all Division schools in St. Albert have received ALL CLEAR from the Hold and Secure protocol. @GSACRD students and staff are safe, and normal school activities have resumed. — GSACRD (@GSACRD) June 16, 2021

"The investigation is still in it’s [sic] early stages and more information will be provided once more is known," RCMP said.

Earlier on Wednesday, St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron said two people were under arrest and one was on the loose after "multiple carjackings with firearm in the area."

St. Albert Public tweeted the RCMP had asked area schools to stay inside "due to a situation in the community."