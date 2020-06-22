EDMONTON -- OUTLOUD St. Albert, a foundation aimed at creating a safe, inclusive space for LGTBQ youth, is selling rainbow flags to coincide with the Canada Day weekend.

“The Rotary here in St. Albert actually sells Canada flags for the long weekends and so we decided why not do it with pride flags,” said Pride Director and OUTLOUD St. Albert Vice President Mia Soetaert, “It’s a good way to kind of be in your face a little bit.”

Proceeds from flag purchases and donations will be used to support An evening with OUTLOUD which includes personal introductions, games, and conversation amongst LGTBQ youth in St. Albert.

The initiative comes after the pandemic forced organizers to cancel the local summer Pride Festival.

“The flag for me as a symbol is I would say first off I know that that space is a space that I’m okay to go into so for me I know that I would be safe either within that business or that household but I think it also is just showing that those people in that house are accepting,” said Soetaert.

Soetaert says approximately 400 youth have come through the foundations doors since its inception six years ago.

The flags will go up starting this Sunday and stay up through the month of July.