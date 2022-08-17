St. Albert man charged with sexual assault on child under 12

A St. Albert man is facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of a child, and police believe there may be other victims.

Edward Winwood, 73, was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference after an investigation by the RCMP.

The victim is a child under the age of 12.

Winwood has been released from custody with conditions, and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Winwood is encouraged to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.