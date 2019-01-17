A St. Albert man is Alberta’s newest multi-millionaire.

Raymond Mussell won $7,935,986.70 on the Dec. 15, 2018 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

“There are a few things I’m looking forward to ticking off the old bucket list,” Mussell said.

He plans to invest in his music career.

“I’ve been recording music for years, and I’m now recording my second album. I’d like to put some money toward marketing the album and see where that takes me.”

Mussell also plans to buy a new house and truck and share his winnings with his children.

“It would be easy to go out and buy this, that and whatever,” he said. “But I won’t do that. It’s important to me that I continue to live a sustainable life and that my kids live that life as well.”

He said winning so much money has made him look at things with a new perspective.

“I don’t feel any different as a person, but I’ve been given a really special opportunity. I need to be responsible when it comes to spending that opportunity.”

The Jackpot for the Dec. 15 draw was $15.8M, which Mussell shared with a winner in Ontario.

Mussell spent $38 dollars on his winning ticket at the Safeway Gas Bar at 395 St. Albert Trail in St. Albert.