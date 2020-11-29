EDMONTON -- A St. Albert hockey organization is reminding its members provincial public health orders prohibit all organized sports, after players were reported to the city on Saturday.

The St. Alberta Minor Hockey Association (SAMHA) confirmed to CTV News Edmonton it is “looking into” reports to the city that two hockey teams in full gear were playing at the Willoughby outdoor rink Saturday morning.

“In alignment with provincial direction regarding COVID-19, organized sport is currently not permitted within our region. We have also not booked any arena space indoor or outdoor at this time to any groups,” a letter from the city to the hockey group read.

“There are capacities of ten set at all outdoor boarded rinks and these capacities were also exceeded this morning at the site. In alignment with provincial guidance we have opened outdoor rinks for the spontaneous use of the public at this time and they are not bookable for organized sport use.”

SAMHA’s board of directors asked all members follow the restrictions as non-compliance “may impact SAMHA’s ability to book and utilize the City facilities in the weeks and months to come.”

As outlined in the province’s rules, outdoor group physical activity is restricted to 10 people or fewer.

Professional sports organizations may apply for an exemption.