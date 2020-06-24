EDMONTON -- Jarome Iginla was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame Wednesday.

The St. Albert native retired in 2017 after a 22 seasons with the Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings.

The right winger recorded 1,300 points in 1,554 games.

Welcome to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Jarome Iginla. #HHOF2020 | #HHOF pic.twitter.com/UFnySXXgm4 — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 24, 2020

While he never won a Stanley Cup, Iginla came close in 2004 when the Flames lost Game 7 to the Tampa Bay Lighting in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Iginla did win two Olympic gold medals with Canada, with the memorable assist in Sidney Crosby's golden goal against the United States to win the 2010 Vancouver games.

Other NHL accolades include six all-star games, the Art Ross in 2001-02, most goals, points and games played for the Flames, and the best player to wear number 12, as voted by NHL.com.

Last summer, a St. Albert arena where Iginla played a Midget AAA with the Raiders, was named after him.

Also inducted into the Hall of Fame Wednesday were Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland and former Oiler Kevin Lowe.