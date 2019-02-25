The province has announced a cost-sharing agreement with St. Albert to widen one of the roads that connects the bedroom community to Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive.

Ray Gibbon Drive—an eight-kilometre stretch between Anthony Henday and Villeneuve Road—sees approximately 20,000 motorists per day.

St. Albert council previously approved funds for the Ray Gibbon's initial design work in its 2019-2021 business plan.The agreement between Alberta and St. Albert will mean design work to widen the corridor can begin this year, with construction expected to start in 2020.

“Widening Ray Gibbon Drive means our roads will be able to handle the growth of communities in St. Albert and the surrounding region,” Minister of Transportation Brian Mason said in a written announcement.

“This project will help traffic move easier, while creating construction jobs.”

The $54.2 million cost will be shared equally between the province and St. Albert.

St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron said the city was delighted to have finalized the deal.

“This milestone marks an important step in enabling a regionally significant construction project to move forward that will create jobs, spur economic growth and improve both St. Albert’s and the region’s transportation network,” Heron said.

Construction will be completed in four phases over a 10-year period, starting at the south end of Ray Gibbon Drive. St. Albert will manage the project.

In June 2018, the Edmonton Metropolitan Region board listed twinning Ray Gibbon Drive as one of its top-10 projects ready for design.