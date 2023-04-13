Stabbing at south Edmonton bus stop 'random,' attacker still at large: police

A man was "sitting by himself at a bus stop enjoying his morning coffee" when he was stabbed by a stranger in southeast Edmonton Thursday morning, Edmonton Police Service says.

The 48-year-old is in hospital with injuries that were described as serious.

Investigators are calling the stabbing a random attack.

The suspect, who ran away from the bus stop at 38 Avenue and Millbourne Road, is still at large, an EPS spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton just before 10:30 a.m.

The victim called 911 around 6:15 a.m.

Nearby civilians helped him until emergency responders arrived.