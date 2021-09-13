Staff control equipment fire at Royal Alexandra Hospital until fire crews arrive: EFRS

EDMONTON -

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a blaze in the surgical centre at the Royal Alexandra Hospital on Monday.

At around 3:23 p.m., EFRS received a call from 911 about a piece of equipment on fire.

Brittany Lewchuk, the communications advisor for EFRS, said staff at the Royal Alex used fire extinguishers to control the flames until fire crews arrived on scene.

According to Lewchuk, a total of seven fire trucks attended the fire and firefighters were able to contain the blaze by 3:36 p.m.

No injuries were reported.