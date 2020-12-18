EDMONTON -- A brand new and unique-to-Edmonton development is coming to Whyte Avenue.

Beljan Developments is behind the project, named Station Park, which will be constructed out of shipping containers on the corner of Gateway Boulevard and Whyte Avenue north of the historic CP Rail station.

“We really plan for it to be a very innovative shipping container retail and food and beverage development. It’s a way of taking a very underutilized strip of land north of the old heritage CP Rail building,” said Chris Dulaba of Beljan Developments.

The development will be a space for new entrepreneurs to open a business on one of Edmonton’s busiest corners.

”The plan is to give I think budding and young entrepreneurs a platform to set up their business, the idea is to work with some short-term leases or long term, depending on the type of tenant, to create an interesting cool space that we really don’t have in this city,” he said.

The shipping container theme will also pay homage to the heritage of the railway at that location.

Beljan hopes to have the development up and running by summer 2021.