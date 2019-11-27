EDMONTON -- The cold air continues to drive in from the north.

Temperatures slipped into the mid minus teens in the Edmonton Metro Region this morning.

A bit of a breeze is making it FEEL closer to -20 in some spots.

We'll see daytime highs in the -5 to -10 range today through Sunday in the city.

Further north, daytime highs near or below -10 are likely over the next few days.

Wind chill will only be an occasional issue.

Wind speeds of 10-15 km/h will make it FEEL about 5 degrees cooler at times today.

Not much sun expected in the Edmonton region today. Areas further north should get some clearing.

In the city, a few small breaks in the cloud are possible. But, we'll probably have to wait until Friday or Saturday for some sun.

A few occasional flurries are possible in Central AB (and over or near Edmonton) today.

All the heavy snow is in the south though. Snowfall Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for areas from Calgary south and west.

20-60 cm of snow is possible through today and into Thursday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Cloudy with a few sunny breaks and a few occasional flurries.

High: -7

Tonight - Cloudy.

9pm: -9

Thursday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -8

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -7

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -8