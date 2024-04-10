Stolen gun found loaded in suspect's pants during drug deal arrest in Red Deer: ALERT

Five people are facing charges after an Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) interrupted a suspected drug deal in Red Deer Thursday.

According to ALERT, gang enforcement officers saw what they believed to be a drug deal between two cars on Gaetz Avenue on April 4.

Both vehicles were pulled over and the five people inside were arrested.

During the arrest and search of the vehicles, ALERT officers recovered a stolen handgun, cocaine, fentanyl and more than $5,000 in cash.

Officers said one of the suspected drug dealers had the loaded gun tucked into his waistband.

The gun had been reported stolen in the Edmonton area, and it will undergo further analysis at the provincial firearms lab.

A set of brass knuckles, a GPS tracking device, a portable hacking device, and gloves and balaclavas were also found.

The five suspects are facing a total of 25 charges related to drug, weapon and firearms offences.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.