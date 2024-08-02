EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Stolen pickup truck smashes into parked vehicle, house in Stony Plain

    A stolen truck hit a parked vehicle and a house in Stony Plain on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton) A stolen truck hit a parked vehicle and a house in Stony Plain on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)
    A person attempting to steal a pickup truck hit a parked vehicle and a house in Stony Plain on Friday morning.

    Police were called to the area of 60 Harmony Crescent just before 10 a.m.

    "While trying to drive away the suspect hit a parked vehicle in a driveway that hit a house," RCMP told CTV News Edmonton.

    The thief got out of the pickup and got into a blue Dodge driven by someone else and fled the area.

    More details to come…

