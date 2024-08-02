Stolen pickup truck smashes into parked vehicle, house in Stony Plain

A person attempting to steal a pickup truck hit a parked vehicle and a house in Stony Plain on Friday morning.

Police were called to the area of 60 Harmony Crescent just before 10 a.m.

"While trying to drive away the suspect hit a parked vehicle in a driveway that hit a house," RCMP told CTV News Edmonton.

The thief got out of the pickup and got into a blue Dodge driven by someone else and fled the area.

