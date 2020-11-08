EDMONTON -- A northern Alberta First Nation is calling for a boycott of the neighbouring town of Slave Lake after comments its leadership is denouncing as “callous, cruel and racist” were made at a town council meeting.

On Sept 8, councillor Joy McGregor gave an update to council on the local Homeless Coalition.

A video of her update is posted on the town’s YouTube channel where recordings of council meetings are shared.

“A lot of our (homeless) people are coming from Trout, Loon, Atikameg, Wabasca. They’re not even from our community,” McGregor said, naming several Alberta Indigenous communities.

“We need to work to get them home. We need to stop being so nice to them. We need to stop feeding them. We need to stop doing all these wondering things,” McGregor continued, without specifying what help is being provided.

The Driftpile Cree Nation responded to McGregor’s comments with a press release on Sunday.

“Driftpile Cree Nation is of the view that neither the approach, nor the language used by Councillor McGregor are appropriate or acceptable - particularly in the era of reconciliation between First Nations and Canada,” the news release said.

The letter, which is signed by Chief and Council, also lists the town and local MLA as recipients.

“I am calling on our members to move away from supporting Slave Lake’s economy, similarly, we will not be making any capital expenditures in Slave Lake until such time as we receive a public apology,” the release read.

The issue came to a head after the local Native Friendship Centre was denied a re-zoning application to establish a supportive services building in Slave Lake. The plan was to include transitional housing in that building.

Funding for the shelter was said to be available from Alberta’s Community Mat Program which provides people experiencing homelessness with a temporary place to stay and connections to support services.

“I had a gentleman at the Friendship Centre a couple of weeks ago and he came to thank me, and he said ‘If it wasn’t for the mat program I probably would have died two year ago,’” Barb Courtorielle, Executive Director of the local Native Friendship Centre, told council Nov 3.

Slave Lake Council voted against that rezoning.

MAYOR CALLS CONTROVERSY “CRAZY”

On Nov. 5, Slave Lake Mayor Tyler Warman issued a YouTube video, in which he addressed the controversy in the town.

“Unfortunately on social media things got a little crazy last night. They (commenters) talked about council not caring and council lack of knowledge and council wants to see people die. Even some of their board members talking about the fact that council should rot in hell,” Warman said.

The mayor also called for calm and clarified that council did not decide against a homeless shelter, instead councillors voted to keep the proposed building zoned as commercial instead of granting institutional status.

Warman did not address McGregor’s comments in his YouTube video, but McGregor did immediately after making them.

“I know that that sounds horrible and there will be people down my throat for it. But they have to be accountable. And we have to get them home,” McGregor told council on Sept 8.

McGregor said one the problems she see is homeless people gathering to charge phones and iPads at exterior plugins at the local college.

She said the RCMP and bylaw officers won’t move the people from that area - and she also listed stealing and substance abuse as issues she sees from homeless people in Slave Lake.

“Hand sanitizer is the latest and greatest. So it’s out in bins, well they’re stealing that and they’re drinking it,” McGregor said.

“You know we had to put the Gravol and the Sudafed and everything behind the thing and now the Lysol and the mouthwash, well we might have to do that will the sanitizer too because people use it and abuse it,” McGregor said.

McGregor said she wanted to help homeless people get sober and housed but questioned the strategies being used in the local area.

Phone messages left for McGregor and Warman were not immediately returned Sunday.