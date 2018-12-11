

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Premier Rachel Notley wants an oil refinery built in the province to get more value out of Alberta’s energy resources.

As part of a made-in-Alberta strategy, Notley issued a Request for Expression of Interest to the private sector on Tuesday.

“As the owners of this resource we are saying once and for all: let’s stop the talk and start acting,” the premier said. “Let’s start making more of the products that the world needs right here at home.”

In an attempt to combat dwindling oil prices, Notley has reduced production and purchased rail cars to transport it out of the province.

Now the premier wants a more permanent solution. Notley argues a refinery would create jobs, lower the oil price differential in the long run and ensure Alberta gets full value for its energy resources.

“It’s not news to any Albertan that we need to get also more value for our energy resources,” Notley said. “We are dealing, right now, with an extraordinary and punishing oil price crisis.”

Companies are asked to make their submission by Feb. 8. The province will consider greenfield investments or an expansion of a facility at an existing brownfield site.

“The project must make sense for Alberta. It must have a return on investment for Albertans, and it must diversify the way we use energy resources that we as Albertans all own.”