Stranded man rescued from Fox Creek evacuation area charged

The man who had to be rescued from a northern Alberta evacuation area has been charged, RCMP said.

The Edmonton man became stranded on Friday after he tried to use a gravel road to go around a checkpoint near Fox Creek and his truck got stuck in mud, police said.

First responders decided it was unsafe to enter the area due to a nearby wildfire and a forestry helicopter airlifted the man, according to Mounties.

The man was charged with common nuisance a day later.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 24.