Charges likely against male who had to be rescued from Fox Creek evacuation area: police

Mounties are seeking charges against a male who became stranded in an evacuation zone near Fox Creek on Friday and had to be rescued by helicopter.

Around 2:45 p.m. RCMP were notified that a male was stranded northwest of Fox Creek after using a gravel road to go around a checkpoint.

The male's truck got stuck, and he became surrounded by an active fire in the area.

Because of the fire, it was deemed unsafe for first responders to rescue him.

A forestry helicopter was sent to the area, and airlifted the male to safety.

"Incidents like these only serve to put unnecessary strain on all first responders while threatening the safety of our communities.” said Staff Sgt District Advisory NCO Neal Fraser in a news release sent out on Sunday.

Police are reminding the public to avoid travelling in evacuation areas whenever possible, and ensure you have a safe route when travelling in areas impacted by wildfires.

FOX CREEK EVACUATION CONTINUES

Nearly 2,000 Fox Creek residents have now been evacuated for more than two weeks, but the mayor is hopeful rain in the forecast will make a difference in the fire fight.

"The forecast is quite a bit of rain tomorrow so of course that will be great relief I would imagine," Sheila Gilmour told CTV News Edmonton on Sunday.

She says the lengthy evacuation and smoke in the area is starting to weigh on evacuees, many of whom have been staying in Whitecourt.

"Every day is a little different. Right now the smoke has been quite bad in the area that we’ve been in so of course it’s starting to affect everyone."

So far no structures have been lost in Fox Creek, but Gilmour says there has been some damage.

"It did go through one of our campgrounds, and we lost a bridge that is on the campground location."

She's thanking firefighters, who are now being assisted by members of the Canadian Armed Forces, for their dedication in fighting the fire, which is currently burning about a kilometre from structures in the town.

"They're tired, from what I understand, but they’re doing a phenomenal job of protecting our community and fighting the fire."

"My priority is to make sure people know they need to stay away and let them do their jobs. But I’m very hopeful that after this rain we’re supposed to get that we'll get good news and we’ll be allowed to go home."

With files from Miriam Valdes-Carletti