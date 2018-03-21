An Edmonton woman has a renewed sense of trust in a stranger’s kindness after losing her cell phone and having it returned in hours.

Lisa Miller was jogging in the Mill Creek Ravine when her cell phone slipped out of her pocket. She wasn’t aware that it was gone until nearly an hour later when she returned home.

Miller was about to deactivate her phone thinking it was gone forever, when she had second thoughts, hoping that whoever comes across it may try to contact her.

That same day, her partner arrived home with her phone in hand.

“I was elated! Utter relief because who wants to $700 for another new phone? It was relief, and some parts, it was disbelief that somebody could be so kind and honest,” Miller said.

The phone was unlocked and the strangers who found it, were able to call Miller’s father and told him they were going to leave it at a nearby café.

“It was amazing what they did. Most people would just walk away with it,” she said.

But Miller didn’t know who found her phone – until days later.

“I was going through photos in my gallery and I saw a picture of these four people, and I thought ‘Oh my goodness, these are the people who found my phone,’” she exclaimed.

Miller wanted to find the people in the photo and posted the story on her Facebook.

The post of the four smiling strangers was shared nearly 900 times.

Eventually it landed on the Facebook feed of one of the people in the picture.

“I guess it is a small world, because somebody who went to high school with my wife said, ‘Hey, somebody is looking for you,’” said Kevin Ritchie.

The people in the photo are Ritchie, his wife and parents. They were enjoying a stroll in the ravine that day the phone disappeared.

He said his mother spotted it lying in the middle of the path.

“We felt responsible for it right when we found it,” he said. “We were in the right place, in the right time, we just knew we had to get it back to her.”

Miller said she’s grateful the Ritchies made the effort to return her phone.

Even though they have spoken through Facebook, she said she would like to thank the people who helped regain her sense of trust in others.

With files from Dan Grummett