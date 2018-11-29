

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





RCMP in Strathcona County are investigating a death after finding a body on a rural property along Highway 14.

Police received a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. Thursday about a dead man near Highway 14 and Range Road 231.

The circumstances of his death appear to be suspicious, police said, and the major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

Those with information are asked to call Strathcona County RCMP Detachment at 780-467-7749 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.