A fire advisory is in effect in Strathcona County due to the increased wildfire risk caused by the current dry conditions.

The advisory only allows recreational fires in covered pits, pots, bowls, approved fire pits in recognized campgrounds and parks, and propane and natural gas appliances.

No other fires are approved until the advisory ends, Strathcona County said.

Crews have responded to 10 fires in the area over the past 48 hours, Strathcona County said.

Those who fail to comply with the advisory could face a $1,000 fine.