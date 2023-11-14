Strathcona County stabbing suspect dies in Edmonton crash: police

A woman is in hospital after a stabbing in Strathcona County on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Range Road 221 shortly after 5:15 a.m.

The 44-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Her attacker left the scene before police arrived.

An RCMP vehicle at the scene of a stabbing in Strathcona County on Nov. 14, 2023. (David Ewasuk/CTV News Edmonton)

Several hours later, emergency crews were called to Anthony Henday Drive, south of the 153 Avenue exit, around 8:45 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, a 21-year-old man was driving southbound on Anthony Henday when his 2012 Ford Fusion left the road and hit the concrete base of a pole at "highway speed."

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Strathcona RCMP believe he is the person who stabbed the woman.

RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff spoke to CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon about the stabbing.

"Upon arrival, RCMP and EMS attended to a 44-year-old woman with very significant injuries. She was ultimately taken to hospital to be treated," Savinkoff confirmed to CTV News. "I'm happy to say that her injuries aren't considered to be life-threatening at this time."

Savinkoff says the victim and the suspect knew each other.

"The suspect has a relationship with the family member of the victim," he said.

"That's all I can say at this time."

Savinkoff says it's too early to know what motivated the stabbing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.