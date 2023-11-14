EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Strathcona County stabbing suspect dies in Edmonton crash: police

    One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Anthony Henday Drive on Nov. 14, 2023. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton) One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Anthony Henday Drive on Nov. 14, 2023. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

    A woman is in hospital after a stabbing in Strathcona County on Tuesday morning.

    Emergency crews were called to a home on Range Road 221 shortly after 5:15 a.m.

    The 44-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    Her attacker left the scene before police arrived.

    An RCMP vehicle at the scene of a stabbing in Strathcona County on Nov. 14, 2023. (David Ewasuk/CTV News Edmonton)

    Several hours later, emergency crews were called to Anthony Henday Drive, south of the 153 Avenue exit, around 8:45 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

    According to the Edmonton Police Service, a 21-year-old man was driving southbound on Anthony Henday when his 2012 Ford Fusion left the road and hit the concrete base of a pole at "highway speed."

    He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Strathcona RCMP believe he is the person who stabbed the woman.

    RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff spoke to CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon about the stabbing.

    "Upon arrival, RCMP and EMS attended to a 44-year-old woman with very significant injuries. She was ultimately taken to hospital to be treated," Savinkoff confirmed to CTV News. "I'm happy to say that her injuries aren't considered to be life-threatening at this time."

    Savinkoff says the victim and the suspect knew each other.

    "The suspect has a relationship with the family member of the victim," he said.

    "That's all I can say at this time."

    Savinkoff says it's too early to know what motivated the stabbing.

    Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it

    NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.

    Guilbeault, Poilievre point fingers over Senate pressure to pass farm fuel bill

    Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault is calling out Pierre Poilievre's push to pass a bill seeking to scrap the carbon tax on farm fuels, saying that if the Conservative leader had 'any sense of moral decency,' he would 'admit' the fuel price currently only applies to a small percentage of farm fuels.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News