Members of the Summit for the Stollery team reached the top of Mount Kilimanjaro over the weekend.

Mike House, CEO of the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation, shared online that 11 climbers made it to the top. Their guide said it was the worst weather he had seen in 130 trips up the mountain.

Mount Kilimanjaro is the second highest mountain in the world.

The Summit for the Stollery team is hoping to raise $1 million for the hospital.