A woman who was wanted in connection to a series of thefts from seniors’ homes in the city has been arrested.

Catherine McAlinden, 52, was found and arrested in northeast Edmonton at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

McAlinden is facing a total of 33 charges laid by the Edmonton Police Service, in addition to another 13 from five separate RCMP jurisdictions. Her charges include fraud under $5,000, break and enter and commit theft, and use of a stolen credit card.

Province-wide warrants were issued for her arrest were issued on June 7.