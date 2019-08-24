Parkland RCMP say a driver rammed into their police vehicle and tried to run away on foot after being caught parking in an accessible spot at a Spruce Grove store.

Spruce Grove resident Kalob Kochanowsky, 20, faces several charges after the incident.

Police suspect he was setting up to be a get-away driver before being apprehended.

RCMP say Kochanowsky, a suspended driver who police say they know, was seen driving into the Westland Market Mall and dropping a man off on Thursday. He then parked in an accessible parking stall.

When police members pulled in behind the parked car, Kochanowsky allegedly put the vehicle into reverse, rammed into the marked RCMP vehicle, then tried to run away with a mask over his head.

He was charged with obstructing a peace officer, possessing break-and-enter tools and stolen property, and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Investigators are still looking to identify the second man, and are asking for information to be passed onto RCMP at 780-968-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.