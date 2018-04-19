

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





This morning firefighters responded to call of a suspicious substance at the Canada Post mail processing plant.

The call came in around 9:30 a.m., firefighters were on scene at 12135 149 Street a few minutes later.

The building was evacuated and EPS is currently investigating and working with the fire crews’ HAZMAT team.

The substance is classified as unknown but crews are currently working to determine what the substance is.