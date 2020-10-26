EDMONTON -- Your dreams of a sunny vacation can still come true, even as COVID-19 travel restrictions continue.

Swoop Airlines is offering three non-stop flights from Edmonton this winter.

The low-cost airline will fly to Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan, Mexico every week beginning Oct. 31.

Weekly flights to Phoenix-Mesa, Arizona began on Oct. 25.

According to officials with Edmonton International Airport (EIA), there is a big demand for travel to sunny destinations.

“These flights will make it possible for local travellers, including snowbirds, to still get their traditional winter break.” Myron Keehn with EIA said in a written release. “Safety and security is our top priority and we’re confident EIA is ready for these flights in close partnership with the airlines and health authorities.”

The federal government is still not recommending non-essential travel outside of Canada, and the aviation industry has seen a huge decline since the beginning of the pandemic.

EIA and Swoop have added measures in place to keep passengers as safe and healthy as possible when they travel. International flights from Mexico and the Caribbean are exempt from health restrictions.

“With the stringent health and safety measures we have put in place on every Swoop flight, travellers can be assured that now is the time to responsibly travel while remaining true to their budget,” Swoop President Charles Duncan said.

Swoop has also partnered with an insurance company to provide travellers with coverage for emergency medical expenses and quarantine-related expenses.

Research from the International Air Transport Association found that the there is a very low risk of contracting COVID-19 on a flight.