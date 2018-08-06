Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Tacks found on downtown bike network
An Edmonton man found nearly 50 tacks along the downtown bike network on Sunday, August 5, 2018. (Glenn Kubish)
Published Monday, August 6, 2018 3:28PM MDT
An Edmonton man says he found 44 tacks along the downtown bike network on 102 Avenue Sunday.
Just took 44 tacks off the 102 Ave bike lane between 106 St and 107 St. Must have blown off nearby bulletin boards. #yegbike pic.twitter.com/mLO8HVAHFU— Glenn Kubish (@Kub64) August 5, 2018
Glenn Kubish told CTV News a tack punctured one of the tires of his wife's bike.
If done deliberately, Kubish said he’d like to go for a bike ride with the person that dropped the tacks to show them how fun it is to ride on the lanes.
“Maybe it would be a way to get to know each other a little better. When you're not dodging tacks, it's a pretty fun and safe way to move,” he said.