An Edmonton man says he found 44 tacks along the downtown bike network on 102 Avenue Sunday.

 

Glenn Kubish told CTV News a tack punctured one of the tires of his wife's bike.

If done deliberately, Kubish said he’d like to go for a bike ride with the person that dropped the tacks to show them how fun it is to ride on the lanes.

“Maybe it would be a way to get to know each other a little better. When you're not dodging tacks, it's a pretty fun and safe way to move,” he said.