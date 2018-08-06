An Edmonton man says he found 44 tacks along the downtown bike network on 102 Avenue Sunday.

Just took 44 tacks off the 102 Ave bike lane between 106 St and 107 St. Must have blown off nearby bulletin boards. #yegbike pic.twitter.com/mLO8HVAHFU — Glenn Kubish (@Kub64) August 5, 2018

Glenn Kubish told CTV News a tack punctured one of the tires of his wife's bike.

If done deliberately, Kubish said he’d like to go for a bike ride with the person that dropped the tacks to show them how fun it is to ride on the lanes.

“Maybe it would be a way to get to know each other a little better. When you're not dodging tacks, it's a pretty fun and safe way to move,” he said.