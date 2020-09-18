EDMONTON -- Police are on scene of an incident in northeast Edmonton.

Crews were called to 68 Street and 118 Avenue around 4:20 p.m. on Friday.

Tactical officers and an ambulance are on scene, and the area in an alley has been taped off.

A neighbour tells CTV News Edmonton he heard several gunshots.

"We could hear someone in the background yell, ‘Get down.' About six or seven shots went off rapidly: bang, bang, bang, bang, bang. Big pause; last one went off. I picked up the phone and dialed 911 — cops were here already," Mark Hiscock said.

The Edmonton Police Service hasn't provided any information about what happened, but the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says it has been directed to investigate a shooting involving an EPS officer that happened on Friday afternoon.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate an @edmontonpolice officer-involved shooting that took place this afternoon. Details to follow. — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) September 18, 2020

The Edmonton Police Association said its members were involved, but that no officers were injured.