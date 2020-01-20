EDMONTON -- The city closed the temporary shelter at the Commonwealth Rec Centre at 7 a.m. on Monday morning, as temperatures climbed towards single digits.

The city opened the facility to those in need last week. The decision was made to use the facility instead of LRT stations because it’s warmer and has bathrooms.

"Over the seven nights we’ve been open so far, we have welcomed around 615 Edmontonians who needed a warm, safe place to sleep during extreme weather conditions," said Christel Kjenner, the City’s Director of Housing and Homelessness in a written release on Thursday. "We were able to accommodate couples who wished to stay together, those with personal belongings and pets, and provided access to basics such as showers and washroom facilities."

On average, about 90 people took advantage of the facility at night, the city said, with the number peaking at 121 people on Jan. 13.

Individuals who were using the space were given three days’ notice to prepare for the closing of the shelter.

An ETS bus that was provided to shuttle individuals to the centre will also stop, but the Boyle Street Warming Bus, which is supported by the city, will continue to provide food, winter clothing, blankets and transportation to other warming centres and shelters.