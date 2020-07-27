EDMONTON -- Habitat for Humanity Edmonton has reached a deal with dozens of partner families who were suing the charity over a proposed new mortgage model.

Habitat’s board chair says remediation will start by honouring each family’s individual arrangement.

"We’re happy with the decision, and we accept Habitat’s apology, and it’s a learning process for everyone," Carter Place resident Naimo Musse told CTV News Edmonton on Monday.

"That’s the Habitat that we know. That’s the Habitat that we signed up with."

Three weeks ago, Musse was one of many rallying against the Edmonton chapter of the charity over a new mortgage agreement that, in some cases, forced residents out of homes they built themselves.

"We should have listened earlier. That’s one of the things that we acknowledge," Habitat board chair Chris Bruce said.

According to those involved, Habitat met with the families and their lawyer for mediation sessions on July 20 and 21. Habitat started with an apology.

One of the families’ lawyers, Avnish Nanda, called the meetings remarkable: "This is rare. This never happens."

Nanda said Habitat is offering virtually everything the families were asking for in their lawsuit.

"So if going with the new mortgage model works for them, pursue that. If the old mortgage model works, pursue that, or if leaving the program... Leave the program with a significant amount of money," the lawyer explained.

But as another Carter Place resident, Carema Bouanani, said, it will take time to heal their wounded relationship with Habitat.

"It’s very bittersweet. It hurts – it really hurts – even though they are working with us."

Bruce acknowledged there is work to do: "We know we have some trust to build with our families."

A new Community Advisory Council has been established to help improve community engagement going forward.

The lawsuit will be dropped as soon as a judge signs off on a new deal.

Fifty-seven families in the Carter Place community launched a lawsuit in June when Habitat for Humanity changed their mortgage agreements. Instead of the zero-interest mortgages with monthly payments that didn’t exceed 30 per cent of a family's earnings, the new model split the mortgage in two, with part moving to one with below-market interest.

Some residents were concerned they wouldn't qualify for the new mortgage and would have to leave their homes.

Habitat Edmonton said at the time that the new model would help families build credit and would allow the charity to continue to build new homes.

CEO Karen Stone stepped down in June.

With a report from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson