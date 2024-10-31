EDMONTON
Edmonton

The countdown to the 2025 Edmonton municipal election is now on

Edmonton's 2025 election campaign is officially underway.

Next October, Edmontonians will be heading to the polls to elect a mayor and twelve councillors.

They will also be voting for school board trustees.

There are a number of changes to the process because of new provincial legislation.

Ballots will be hand-counted and political parties and slates are allowed.

They must have a minimum of five candidates with at least 1,000 party members who are eligible to vote.

They can receive campaign contributions and incur expenses.

There is now a two-step process for parties and candidates to get on a ballot.

Notices of intent can be filed now, but nominations papers will have to be filled out in the new year. 

