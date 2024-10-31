The countdown to the 2025 Edmonton municipal election is now on

Edmonton's 2025 election campaign is officially underway.

Next October, Edmontonians will be heading to the polls to elect a mayor and twelve councillors.

They will also be voting for school board trustees.

There are a number of changes to the process because of new provincial legislation.

Ballots will be hand-counted and political parties and slates are allowed.

They must have a minimum of five candidates with at least 1,000 party members who are eligible to vote.

They can receive campaign contributions and incur expenses.

There is now a two-step process for parties and candidates to get on a ballot.

Notices of intent can be filed now, but nominations papers will have to be filled out in the new year.