EDMONTON -- The wildfires in Australia have consumed an area estimated to be more than 17 times the size of the Fort McMurray wildfire and impacted one billion wild animals.

When animal rescuers put out a call for help, crafty Canadians answered. Thousands are knitting, crocheting and sewing pouches for joeys, bat wraps and nests that will be sent across the world.

"I'm blown away by how quickly it all has grown," crafter Rikina Smith told CTV News Edmonton. "These animals are literally sitting in stuff that we have taken the time to crochet or knit or sew or anything like that so it’s really cool and it's super cute."

Smith is part of a Facebook group called the Canadian Animal Rescue Craft Guild. The group was formed a week ago and already has more than 10,000 members.

Crafters can find free patterns approved by animal rescue organizations and an updated list of what is needed.

"Sticking with the patterns is key, sticking with the approved fabrics or yarns, anything like that, is key," Smith explained. "They’ve all tested that, they know what works."

Air Canada is providing the group with six free cargo shipments, the first leaves Halifax on Jan. 17.

Smith is one of many people across the country coordinating drop off locations.

"The more we can get, the better," she said. "Ideally we'd like to fill up those bulk shipments."

The focus is currently on the need in Australia but the group is already discussing how to help local organizations in the future.

"This is absolutely something that has gained so much momentum, like let’s just keep going," Smith said.

