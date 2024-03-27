'The need is clear': Hair salon raising funds for new K-6 school for kids with autism

A Canadian hair salon for children is raising funds for a newly announced K to 6 school for kids with autism.

With Autism Awareness Month starting in April, Beaners Fun Cuts locations across Edmonton are accepting donations which will go to Children’s Autism Services of Edmonton – a charity organization specializing in helping children with autism and other developmental disorders.

The organization was happy to reveal that they’ve recently acquired the land and the building for the new school in Edmonton.

Thomas Pasterfield, the intake coordinator at Children’s Autism Services in Edmonton, told CTV News Edmonton how the fundraiser is integral to support children and families affected by autism.

“The need is clear,” said Pasterfield. “Edmonton Public schools, and Edmonton Catholic schools and the surrounding districts do a great job supporting neurodiverse students but classrooms are getting more complex, students are struggling, teachers are struggling.”

“We just want to offer another alternative education option for families.”

Pasterfield explained that the school hopes to rely on an “emotional regulation approach” and to convey to the community that a “student who is well regulated is able and ready to be educated”.

The funds raised by Beaners will help get the new school up to code for September, just in time for their first intake of grade one and two students.

Donations can be made at the Children’s Autism Services’ website or by visiting any Beaners location in Edmonton and area.