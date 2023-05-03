The new Acheson Amazon procurement centre is most technologically advanced in Canada: company
With more than 5,000 robots at work, the recently opened Amazon warehouse in Acheson is the most technologically advanced in Canada, the company says.
The YEG2 Amazon fulfillment centre, which opened in February, is the second fulfillment facility in the Edmonton region and largest in western Canada, at 635,000 square feet.
Around 20 kilometres of conveyor belts move orders around the 635,000 square foot YEG2 Amazon procurement centre. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News)"In comparison, Rogers Place, home of the Edmonton Oilers, is 475,000 square feet," said Sureeshkumar Aruchamy, YEG2 general manager.
Aruchamy said, from top to bottom, the warehouse is large enough to house 40 full-sized soccer fields and houses more than 20 kilometres of conveyor belts.
Top to bottom, the recently opened YEG2 Amazon procurement centre is 2.9 million cubic feet. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton) Working alongside the approximately 1,000 human employees, 25 robotic arms and around 5,000 robotic bins and pallets help fill more than four million items per week.
Aruchamy said the new location's robotics are state-of-the-art. Edmonton and Ottawa have the only two centres with Robin robotic arms, which Amazon said is the most advanced piece of technology the company has.
The arms use AI to perform multiple functions to sort various items that are passed on to other robots that move the bins and pallets around the warehouse.
The Robin robotic arms scan and sort packages at the YEG2 Amazon fulfillment centre. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)Aruchamy said automating some of the repetitive processes makes the work safer for associates and makes the warehouse more efficient.
"We are able to fill customer demands faster and in a more accurate way," Aruchamy said. "The delivery speeds are faster, the packages don't get damaged in the process."
One associate in training, Richa, said she likes working with the robots and together they're able to pack around 1,000 orders a day.
Richa has been training at the YEG2 Amazon fulfillment centre for two weeks. She said she can package around 1,000 items a day at the centre. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton) The centre has been operating for two months, and when finished Aruchamy said a total of around 2,500 people will work there.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
'Paper can't be a solution to plastic waste': Canadian environmentalists warn about the rise in single-use paper products
The prohibition of single-use plastic products is crucial to Canada's plan of achieving zero plastic waste by 2030, but with the ban, environmentalists are growing increasingly concerned about the amount of paper packaging being used in its place.
Trudeau Foundation not used for foreign interference, PM's brother tells MPs
Testifying before a House committee Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brother Alexandre 'Sacha' Trudeau insisted there has been 'no foreign interference, no possibility of interference, no intention or means of interference at or through the Trudeau Foundation.'
Senators aim to pass grocery rebate, health transfer Bill C-46 by May 12
For those wondering when they may be receiving their so-called 'grocery rebate' payments from the federal government, a plan has been proposed in the Senate that would see the bill implementing the benefit pass by May 12.
Proposed Canadian grocery code lays out process to resolve disputes, impose sanctions
Efforts to craft a Canadian grocery code of conduct have reached a major milestone with a proposed final version that includes a process to resolve disputes and impose sanctions on systemic violators of the code.
1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting inside Atlanta medical facility
Police said a man opened fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical facility, killing one woman and injuring four others Wednesday as authorities swarmed the city's bustling midtown neighbourhood in search of the 24-year-old suspect.
London police preparing for largest one-day mobilization of officers seen in decades
Security is tightening in London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III in what will be the city's largest one-day mobilization of Metropolitan Police officers seen in decades, the force said on Wednesday.
Health Canada recalls accessories for pacifiers, teethers due to choking hazard
Health Canada has recalled various accessories for pacifiers and teethers, saying they pose a choking hazard.
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The bodies of two Quebec firefighters who were swept away Monday during flooding have been found. The two missing volunteer firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Regis Lavoie, who is in his 50s.
Calgary
-
Calgary police to host bootcamp for women interested in joining CPS
For the first time the Calgary Police Service is offering a bootcamp session just for women interested in joining CPS, with a two-day physical skills test course and mentorship session.
-
3 homes destroyed in Cougar Ridge fire
Fire crews are on hand trying to bring a fire under control in Cougar Ridge.
-
Camera Store says it was robbed of $30K worth of equipment in morning heist
A Calgary camera shop was robbed Wednesday of an estimated $30,000 worth of equipment.
Saskatoon
-
'Blood was visible': Parents demand action on safety concerns at Sask. school after violent assault
Some parents are voicing safety concerns about Meath Park School, alleging a number of serious incidents including a violent assault in mid-March have not been adequately addressed.
-
Saskatoon mayor keeping his distance from homeless shelter clash
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark isn't putting himself in the middle of a controversy over the Saskatoon Tribal Council's Emergency Wellness Centre and a letter from one of his colleagues on council.
-
SGI wants to talk to you about day drinking
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is kicking off the summer driving season with an enforcement blitz.
Regina
-
'A dead lie': Sask. opposition leader escorted out of legislature for comments
Opposition Leader Carla Beck was escorted out of the Saskatchewan Legislature after claiming Jeremy Harrison, minister of trade and export development, was lying during question period.
-
'They're not practical numbers': STF, school division question validity of Sask. DLC, worry of future school closures, loss of programs
As Saskatchewan's newest Crown corporation continues to materialize, more questions have been raised as to why it was even needed in the first place.
-
'Blood was visible': Parents demand action on safety concerns at Sask. school after violent assault
Some parents are voicing safety concerns about Meath Park School, alleging a number of serious incidents including a violent assault in mid-March have not been adequately addressed.
Atlantic
-
Review called to examine chaotic 2021 clearing of Halifax tent encampment
Halifax Board of Police Commissioners chair Becky Kent announced they will strike up a civilian review to investigate the chaotic clearing of a Halifax tent encampment on Spring Garden Road on Aug. 18, 2021.
-
Man seriously injured following shooting in Dartmouth
Police say a man has been seriously injured following a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.
-
Destruction of pride flag at Halifax home raises concerns about rise in hate-motivated acts in N.S.
A pride flag vandalized at a Halifax home has raised concerns about the growing number of hate-motivated acts in Nova Scotia.
Toronto
-
New details emerge on Kenneth Law, GTA man accused of selling sodium nitrite for suicide
As new details surface in the investigation into Kenneth Law, representatives for the family of a 17-year-old boy who died last year after ingesting a chemical allegedly sold by the Ontario man are speaking out after his death, calling on online retailers to pull the compound from digital shelves.
-
Toronto actor waits 2 weeks for dead raccoon to be removed by city crews amid delays
A well known Toronto actor has been documenting her weeks-long wait for the city to remove a dead raccoon from her neighbourhood, drawing attention to ongoing municipal delays that have resulted in a pause in some municipal cadaver removal services.
-
Data breach exposes clients' personal information at one of Canada's largest investment firms
Clients’ names, social insurance numbers and personal addresses were part of a data breach at one of Canada’s largest investment firms.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The bodies of two Quebec firefighters who were swept away Monday during flooding have been found. The two missing volunteer firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Regis Lavoie, who is in his 50s.
-
Black man handcuffed while trying enter his own car sues Montreal police for $125K
A Montreal resident who was captured in a viral video last fall showing him in handcuffs while trying to enter his own vehicle is suing the police for $125,000.
-
CAQ supporters want an end to SAQ monopoly, but Quebec finance minister says no
Supporters of the CAQ will propose an end to the liquor monopoly held by the SAQ when they meet at its 2023 conference on May 13-14. But on Wednesday afternoon the CAQ's finance minister Eric Girard shut the door on privatization, indicating that the SAQ revenue the government channels into public services is too valuable.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa River expected to peak by Friday as water floods streets and properties in Ottawa-Gatineau
Water levels on the Ottawa River are expected to peak in the national capital region on Thursday or Friday following five days of rainfall, but it will be next week before the water begins to recede.
-
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
-
Diesel the dog found safe in Quebec one week after being stolen south of Ottawa
Diesel the dog, who was stolen along with his owner's truck in Iroquois, Ont., has been located after a weeklong search.
Kitchener
-
Hybrid shelter open, encampments remain with some unwilling to move
The Region of Waterloo’s new tiny home hybrid shelter is now open, but what does it mean for encampments dotted across the region?
-
Man turned away from Kitchener, Ont. hospital later found to have broken ribs, collapsed lung and internal bleeding: SIU
An investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog is raising major questions about what happened when a 30-year-old man who had been hit by a police cruiser was brought to hospital in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Waterloo’s Ed 'Peewee Charles' Ringwald looks back on 16 years of making music with Gordon Lightfoot
Local musician Ed Ringwald toured with the late Gordon Lightfoot for 16 years and reflects on his memories with the Canadian music legend.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspicious package burned hands of two CRA workers, Sudbury police say
Two suspicious packages have been removed from the Canada Revenue Agency building in Sudbury.
-
Sudbury couple turns former school into housing for seniors
A couple from Greater Sudbury has transformed a former elementary school into a rental for seniors looking to downsize.
-
Elliot Lake suspect again charged with harassing his neighbour
For the fourth time in four months, a 66-year-old suspect in Elliot Lake has been charged with harassing his neighbour.
Winnipeg
-
Police discover body, meth lab inside Linden Woods home
Winnipeg police found a man's body and a meth lab inside a Linden Woods home Tuesday afternoon.
-
Wildfire danger low to moderate in southern Manitoba, province says
The danger of wildfires in southern Manitoba is low to moderate even though municipalities have started to see some fires spark, including in Winnipeg.
-
Woman attacked after man got into her car in a Winnipeg parking lot
Investigators are searching for a suspect after a woman was unexpectedly attacked in her car in a Winnipeg parking lot.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Massive RCMP presence in Chilliwack neighbourhood
Fraser Valley Mounties are warning the public to stay away from "an unfolding incident" in a residential area northeast of downtown Chilliwack.
-
'Really terrifying': B.C. couple robbed at gunpoint in Mexico
A B.C. couple says they’re lucky to be alive after they were robbed of everything they own by heavily-armed men in Mexico recently.
-
B.C. immigrant says the province can do better to incorporate newcomers into the workforce
This week, B.C.'s Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills released a new action plan that aims to help people gain skills for in-demand jobs. Part of the plan focuses on breaking down barriers that prevent those who are new to B.C. from finding a career in the field in which they are trained.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man sentenced to 13 months for 'horrific' collection of child pornography
A Vancouver Island man has been sentenced to 13 months in jail after he was caught with what a B.C. court judge described as a "horrific" and "sadistic" collection of child pornography. The images and videos numbered in the hundreds of thousands, spread across six electronic devices.
-
Vancouver Island homeowners say renter used house to sell dogs, caused $30K damage
Comox Valley landlords are searching for a former renter – along with some answers. The homeowners say when their tenant moved out they found their property had been trashed, and even used to house and sell dozens of large dogs.
-
'We think we'll prevail': Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club taking province, feds to court
The Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club (VCBC) is taking the provincial and federal governments to court over continued raids and fines.