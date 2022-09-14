'There's a buzz': Oilers rookie camp has started. Here are some young guns to watch.

Oilers rookies Xavier Bourgault, Philip Broberg, Dylan Holloway, Carter Savoie, and Reid Schaefer in Edmonton on September 14, 2022 (TSN). Oilers rookies Xavier Bourgault, Philip Broberg, Dylan Holloway, Carter Savoie, and Reid Schaefer in Edmonton on September 14, 2022 (TSN).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.

King Charles III: What are the nations under the Commonwealth?

As the U.K. welcomes a new monarch, several other nations under the Commonwealth are also welcoming a new leader to one of the world's oldest political associations. These nations in total make up 2.5 billion of the world’s population. CTVNews.ca takes a look at the 56 nations and additional territories under the monarchy.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

  • Don't blame schools for high COVID rates among B.C. youth: provincial health officer

    British Columbia's provincial health officer says the findings of a study she co-authored showing children and youth have had the highest rates of COVID-19 in parts of the province should not be interpreted to suggest those infections occurred mostly in schools. Dr. Bonnie Henry has been criticized by some parents, advocacy groups and health-care professionals who say a major jump in infections occurred during the school year among children under age 10.

  • Missing man's vehicle found abandoned in Parksville, B.C.

    Mounties are searching for a 60-year-old man after his vehicle was found abandoned in Parksville, B.C. Oceanside RCMP say Ottavio Cutillo was last seen on Sept. 8 and was reported missing on Monday, Sept. 12, the same day his vehicle was discovered.