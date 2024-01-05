These Alberta organizations are in need of volunteers to foster puppies

Two local non-profit organizations say they're in desperate need of volunteers to foster puppies.

Dogs With Wings raises pups as young as eight weeks old to become future service dogs.

The group says it needs about 40 volunteer foster families.

"It is a big commitment and maybe that deters some people from taking on a puppy. You have the puppy for about a year to up to 18 months old, so it is quite some time that you have this puppy," training manager Piera Angotti told CTV News Edmonton.

Self-proclaimed puppy-raiser Linda Harris is currently raising a 10-week-old Lab named Pippen.

She says raising the dogs is a commitment, but she wouldn't pass up the opportunity.

"He's a cuddler so that's nice. It's nice to have that feeling, and he’s a good addition to our family."

Alberta Homeward Hound Rescue is also looking for homes for foster puppies like Cupid.

Officials with the organization say there are a number of reasons the demand for foster homes is high, including people giving up their pets due to financial strain and a rising population of stray animals in Alberta.

"There are so many dogs running free in the northern communities. The pet population is out of control right now so that’s where we are trying to help to make a difference," Nicole Guinan of Alberta Homeward Hound Rescue said.

Both organizations say volunteers are compensated for costs, such as food, training, and vet bills.

All they need is someone who wants to welcome a puppy into their home.

"The more the better because we're always breeding our dogs, so we're always going to have dogs available," Angotti said.