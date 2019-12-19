EDMONTON -- AutoTrader.ca has released its list of the most searched vehicles in Alberta and Canada for 2019.

In Alberta, the Ford F-150 topped the list, followed by the Dodge Ram 1500 and the Honda CR-V.

For the first year since 2014, the Jeep Wrangler fell off the list.

Across Canada, the most searched-for vehicles are similar.

Ford F-150 Honda Civic Honda CR-V BMW 3 Series Ford Mustang Chevrolet Corvette Ram 1500 Toyota Corolla Toyota Rav4 Porsche 911

Pickup truck listings were up 21 per cent this year Auto Trader says, while SUV listings were down by 5 per cent.