These were the most searched vehicles in 2019 in Alberta according to Auto Trader
Published Thursday, December 19, 2019 8:24AM MST
EDMONTON -- AutoTrader.ca has released its list of the most searched vehicles in Alberta and Canada for 2019.
In Alberta, the Ford F-150 topped the list, followed by the Dodge Ram 1500 and the Honda CR-V.
For the first year since 2014, the Jeep Wrangler fell off the list.
Across Canada, the most searched-for vehicles are similar.
- Ford F-150
- Honda Civic
- Honda CR-V
- BMW 3 Series
- Ford Mustang
- Chevrolet Corvette
- Ram 1500
- Toyota Corolla
- Toyota Rav4
- Porsche 911
Pickup truck listings were up 21 per cent this year Auto Trader says, while SUV listings were down by 5 per cent.